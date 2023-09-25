Resident Evil Village coming to iPhone 15 Pro and M1+ iPads next month

During the iPhone 15 Pro event, Apple used Resident Evil gameplay to show off the GPU power of the A17 Pro chip. Now Capcom has released pricing and availability details for the two Resident Evil titles that will run on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both games will be free to demo and require an in-app purchase to fully unlock.

Resident Evil Village, which debuted in May 2021, is coming to the iPhone and iPad on October 30. Game compatibility on iOS is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads with M1 or later.

Resident Evil Village will cost $39.99 to unlock, and the new Winters’ Expansion content will be an additional $19.99. Both the game and the DLC pack are already available on Macs with M1 or later.

One purchase unlocks access on both iPhone and iPad, and gameplay syncs between devices. Mac is a separate purchase, however, and gameplay does not sync.

Resident Evil 4 only came out in March, and Capcom doesn’t give a hard release date for the iOS version. The studio does say RE4 will come to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every Mac and iPad with M1 or later starting later this year.

Pricing for the game and Separate Ways DLC hasn’t been set, but Capcom says Resident Evil 4 will be one purchase with cross-progression gameplay across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Capcom says Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 will be available for pre-order on the App Store.