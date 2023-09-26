BLUETTI has some essential tips for weathering hurricane season (+ up to $2000 off)

If you live in a hurricane zone, home energy storage innovator BLUETTI is sharing some essential tips here to help keep you safe in major storms.

Before the hurricane

The best thing to do if you find yourself in the potential path of a hurricane is to prepare thoroughly and thoughtfully ahead of time.

Stay well-informed by checking trustworthy sources such as local news outlets and official meteorologists on social media, the National Hurricane Center, and official local and state websites, including emergency services. Keep abreast of the hurricane’s movement, trajectory, timing, and potential impact.

Prepare a well-stocked emergency kit. It’s really important to take the time to put together an emergency kit in advance. Your kit should include such essentials as non-perishable food, potable water, medications, first aid provisions, flashlights and lanterns, batteries, battery-operated radios, and any irreplaceable documents, including insurance details. If you think you want a portable power source – and who wouldn’t? – then check out BLUETTI’s EB3A, EB55, and EB70S portable power stations up to $2000 off for a limited time. These technologically advanced batteries mean you can access power when you need it most – and with that comes peace of mind.

Formulate a contingency plan for if you leave. Everyone in your household needs to agree on an evacuation plan ahead of a storm. Ensure your plan contains alternate routes in case of traffic, diversions, or road closures. If you have time, consider conducting a dry run in advance to ensure everyone has the plan down pat. And don’t forget to make provisions for the care and evacuation of your pets.

Have a resilient residential power reserve if you stay. If you’re able to stay in your own home, be prepared for power outages with home battery backup such as BLUETTI’s AC300+B300 or EP500. These systems are designed to provide reliable power during outages that often happen during hurricanes and tropical storms.

The AC300+B300 modular system has a span of capacities ranging from 3,072 Wh to 12,288 Wh and boasts a powerful 3,000 W output. The BLUETTI modular system can run essential household appliances such as refrigerators, lighting, fans, and more, which makes enduring a hurricane a lot less stressful. It has a solar charging capacity of 2,400 W, so if you pair the system with two or three BLUETTI PV200 folding solar panels, you’ll always have reliable – and renewable – backup power.

If you want a more mobile backup solution, the EP500 will do the trick with its four wheels. It features a 5,100 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and a 2,000 W pure sine wave inverter. The EP500 also offers a 1,200 W solar charging capacity.

It’s also important to know – if you’re considering investing in power backup – that household energy storage products over 3 kW are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. Both the BLUETTI AC300 and AC500 systems qualify. For more detailed information, please visit the official IRS website or speak to an IRS representative.

During and after the hurricane

Keep calm and pay close attention to live developments. All household members should choose a secure place in the house to stay – away from windows and exterior walls. If authorities direct you to seek shelter, it’s vital that you comply. Although mandatory evacuation directives are almost always given in advance of hurricane strikes, should you have to leave suddenly, take your emergency provisions with you, alongside BLUETTI backup power resources. Don’t try to go home until it’s cleared by authorities as safe.

When the storm passes, be mindful of debris and floodwaters, and don’t, under any circumstances, touch fallen power lines. Authorities and local news outlets will share details about recovery efforts, accessible emergency shelters, and locations for relief distribution.

If you live in a hurricane-prone region, make preparedness and safety a priority. By adhering to these guidelines, everyone can mitigate the risks posed by hurricanes and guarantee quicker recovery afterward.

