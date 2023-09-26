Apple releases macOS Sonoma with interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, new wallpapers, much more

Apple has officially released macOS 14 Sonoma for the Mac. The new operating system introduces a lock screen screensavers, a new desktop widget experience, Game Mode, the ability to turn websites into desktop apps, and much more.
The new macOS version is loaded with new features. Here are several things to try out after you upgrade:
- Interactive widgets
- Desktop widgets
- iPhone widgets on the Mac
- Enhanced autocorrect and in-line text prediction
- Safari profiles
- Add to Dock in Safari
- Combining search filters in Messages
- Note linking in Notes
- Game Mode when gaming in full-screen
- Invoke Siri without including “Hey” before “Siri”
Apple has also brought its eye candy screensavers from the Apple TV to the Mac with macOS Sonoma, and they can double as desktop wallpapers as well.
macOS 14 is packed with much more, and Apple has a 12-page PDF that details everything new. You can also see 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin showcase macOS Sonoma’s top 10 features below:
macOS Sonoma is available as a free update and compatible with these Macs:
- iMac 2019 and later
- iMac Pro
- MacBook Air 2018 and later
- MacBook Pro 2018 and later
- Mac Pro 2019 and later
- Mac Studio
- Mac mini 2018 and later
What’s your favorite feature so far? Let us know in the comments!
