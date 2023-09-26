Apple releases macOS Sonoma with interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, new wallpapers, much more

Apple has officially released macOS 14 Sonoma for the Mac. The new operating system introduces a lock screen screensavers, a new desktop widget experience, Game Mode, the ability to turn websites into desktop apps, and much more.

The new macOS version is loaded with new features. Here are several things to try out after you upgrade:

Interactive widgets

Desktop widgets

iPhone widgets on the Mac

Enhanced autocorrect and in-line text prediction

Safari profiles

Add to Dock in Safari

Combining search filters in Messages

Note linking in Notes

Game Mode when gaming in full-screen

Invoke Siri without including “Hey” before “Siri”

Apple has also brought its eye candy screensavers from the Apple TV to the Mac with macOS Sonoma, and they can double as desktop wallpapers as well.

macOS 14 is packed with much more, and Apple has a 12-page PDF that details everything new. You can also see 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin showcase macOS Sonoma’s top 10 features below:

macOS Sonoma is available as a free update and compatible with these Macs:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio

Mac mini 2018 and later

What’s your favorite feature so far? Let us know in the comments!