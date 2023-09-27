Apple Car development stalls with no release date in sight, Kuo says

Apple’s long-running, often-maligned Apple Car project is once again said to be falling apart. A new report today from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Project Titan “seems to have lost all visibility at the moment.” This leads Kuo to believe that Apple is likely nowhere close to actually debuting a car to the public.

In a post on Twitter today, Kuo said that without an “acquisition strategy to enter the automotive market,” the Apple Car project is unlikely to materialize in anything anytime soon.

The development of the Apple Car seems to have lost all visibility at the moment. If Apple doesn’t adopt an acquisition strategy to enter the automotive market, I doubt that the Apple Car can go into mass production within the next years.

Kuo doesn’t offer any additional detail on his claims, so it’s not entirely clear what today’s report is based on. Generally, Kuo’s information is based on supply chain information. Just because Kuo isn’t seeing any movement on the Apple Car project inside Apple’s supply chain doesn’t mean the entire project is in disarray.

Back in December 2022, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s current goal is to announce a car in 2026 at the earliest, with a price target of under $100,000. In order to hit that goal, however, Apple has reportedly scaled back its autonomous driving ambitions to only support “full autonomous capabilities on highways.” This is a drastic change from the original goal, which was to ship a car without a steering wheel and without pedals for a fully autonomous experience.

Rumors surrounding an Apple Car have circulated for years, and the timeline has been pushed back on a regular basis. Whether or not Apple actually ever releases something remains to be seen.

