Apple TV+ playback glitch causing episodes to cut off ending, credits play first

The Apple TV+ service is currently experiencing a glitch which is affecting playback of content on the service. Inexplicably, the foreign language dubbing credits that are usually inserted at the end of a show are being played first as the ‘intro’. There’s also a related issue where affected episodes end too soon, meaning viewers often miss the climax of the final scene.

The issue with the credits appearing in the wrong order seems to cause the knock-on issue where the app ends the episode early. (The expected timing likely falls out of sync with the actual duration of the content.)

Apple has not yet confirmed the issue on its system status page, although that’s not exactly kept up to date in a timely fashion.

There are already dozens of user complaints on Twitter about the problem, which seems to affect many different TV+ titles including the latest episodes of The Morning Show and Invasion.

The problems seem to have begun earlier today and are likely caused by a backend CDN fault. TV+ subscribers should simply wait until Apple fixes the streaming servers. As a workaround, downloading the whole episode to watch offline (a feature only possible on iOS and Mac) does seem to allow playback to happen correctly.