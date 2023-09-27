Zuckerberg throws shade at Apple Vision Pro with Quest 3: ‘no wires, no battery pack’

Meta wasted no time throwing shade at Apple during its Connect event today. While formally introducing the new Quest 3, Mark Zuckerberg needed to point out that Meta’s new headset won’t distract you with wires or battery packs.

Apple Vision Pro, which is in an entirely different weight class than even Quest Pro, relies on a wired battery pack to operate. Apple says to expect up to two hours of battery life between charges with Vision Pro. The $3500 headset’s battery pack will need to be tethered to a power adapter for extended use.

And while Vision Pro operates with a battery pack and wire, actually using the device works without relying on physical controllers in either hand.

Meta’s Quest form-factor hasn’t changed, but Zuckerberg seems to enjoy the comparison to Apple Vision Pro. The company also used its Connect event to frame the new Quest 3 as the first consumer mixed reality headset. This, of course, is a cheap shot at Apple’s expensive price tag for Apple Vision Pro.

Zuck’s message is basically that Vision Pro is your Ferrari and Quest is your Kia. That still leaves the challenge of convincing potential customers to buy into mixed reality.

One thing that will help Meta is XBOX Cloud Gaming. While the $500 Meta Quest 3 hits stores on October 10, Microsoft will be bringing it’s cloud gaming platform to the headset in December.

For a detailed comparison of Meta Quest 3 and Vision Pro, check out this great spec chart from UploadVR.

It is really odd Meta (Zuck) keeps saying they brought VR mainstream, because it is definitely not mainstreamed yet with less than 10% ownership. — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) September 27, 2023

