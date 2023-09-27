Hands-on: Yale launches its first smart locks with fingerprint scanner and Apple home key

Security veteran Yale has launched two new smart locks today, the Assure Lock 2 Touch and Assure Lock 2 Plus. These latest smart locks with sharp designs bring features like fingerprint scanning, Apple home key support, and more alongside HomeKit compatibility.

After launching the popular Assure Lock 2 in fall 2022, Yale has delivered two even more capable versions of the smart lock with the Touch and Plus models. Let’s start with the specs before getting into our hands-on experience below.

Yale Assure Lock 2 review

Assure Lock 2 Touch specs

Fingerprint scanner integrated into Yale logo 99% accuracy and <0.5 second recognition time

Auto-unlock/lock

Touchscreen for numeric codes

Keyed and key-free options

Easy guess access control and visibility in Yale app

HomeKit-enabled on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Assure 2 Touch models

Alexa, Google Home, Philips Hue, and Airbnb support as well as Yale Access app control with Wi-Fi Smart Module

Sleek design

Works with doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick with backset of 2 3/8″ or 2 3/4″

Door sensor included

Lifetime limited warranty

Available in black suede, oil-rubbed bronze, and satin nickel

Price: Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled $199.99 Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled with Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module $279.99



Assure Lock 2 Plus specs

Apple home key support

HomeKit-enabled

Touchscreen for numeric codes

Auto-unlock/lock

Keyless design, more compact than Assure Lock 2/Touch

Easy guess access control and visibility in Yale app

HomeKit-enabled on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Assure 2 Touch models

Alexa, Google Home, Philips Hue, and Airbnb support as well as Yale Access app control with Wi-Fi Smart Module

Works with doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick with backset of 2 3/8″ or 2 3/4″

Door sensor

Lifetime limited warranty

Available in black suede, oil-rubbed bronze, and satin nickel

Price: Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled $209.99 Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled with Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module $289.99



In-use

It was a tough call to decide which of these locks to put on my front door. But in the end, I chose the Assure Lock 2 Touch with the fingerprint reader as it’s really convenient for my young kids (both speed and eliminates the possibility of them telling all their friends about the passcode 😅). And I put the 2 Plus with home key on my garage door.

I found installation and setup smooth overall for both locks with great directions in the box and in the Yale app. And HomeKit support is also built into the setup flow which is convenient.

On the Assure Lock 2 Touch, the fingerprint reader is the Yale button at the top. If someone who doesn’t have a registered fingerprint touches it, it lights up the touchscreen keypad.

For friends and family that come over often, you’ve got a lot of flexibility with the Assure Lock 2 Touch being able to store 20 fingerprints.

In my time with the lock, the fingerprint performed consistently and very fast – it feels almost instant.

I also love that HomeKit support is enabled on the base model so HomeKit-only homes don’t need the Wi-Fi Smart Module (but you could always add it on later if you wanted to expand the connectivity options to other smart platforms).

The other big benefit of the Assure Lock 2 Touch is the number of ways to control it: fingerprint, HomeKit/Siri, auto-unlock/lock, physical key, and the Yale app.

Both the exterior and interior components of the Assure Lock 2 Touch are compact and sleek – the black suede (matte black) looks really great.

With the Touch on my front door, I installed and tested out the Assure Lock 2 Plus with Apple home key support on the side garage door.

The Plus (and all key-free Assure models) is even more compact. This is my first experience with Apple home keys and it’s been a really smooth and effortless experience, almost all of the time.

If you usually have your iPhone or Apple Watch on you (and others in your household do too) this is the way to go.

If you haven’t used home keys before, you can set up Express Mode which means your iPhone or Apple Watch will auto-unlock when you hold it next to the Assure 2 Plus – you don’t have to double-click the side button to pull up the home key and use Face ID or Touch ID.

Express Mode even works when your iPhone or Apple Watch runs out of battery and is in Power Reserve Mode.

For the times you don’t have your Apple device on you, tap the Yale button at the top and enter your numeric passcode. Speaking of the keypad, the capacitive touchscreen has a great responsive feel with nice audio feedback (on both models).

The Assure 2 Plus has the same interior-facing design as the Assure 2 Touch.

Constructive thoughts

I haven’t had a long time with the new Yale locks but I ran into a couple of small issues and one bigger constructive idea.

First, one minor issue during setup was the Bluetooth connection being lost (on both locks) and I did update the firmware on both locks as part of the setup process. This wasn’t a big deal, but it added some extra time to the process as I waited for the Bluetooth to reconnect – which happened automatically.

One small issue with the Assure Lock 2 Plus and home key use was a couple of times, I’ve held my watch or iPhone to unlock it, and gotten the check mark confirming success but the lock doesn’t unlock – so I’ve had to try again to get it to actually unlock.

Hopefully, that’s a simple software update, and it’s possible it could be a bug on Apple’s end as well.

My main constructive thought is it would be slick if Yale would offer an Assure Lock 2 model with both Apple home key and fingerprint access in keyed and keyless models. That would bump the price up no doubt, but it could sit as the most premium offering and be a killer lock for those who want the widest variety of access options – and those who might have trouble choosing between fingerprint and home key support.

Yale Assure Lock 2 review wrap-up

In my time with the new Assure Lock 2 Touch and Plus, I’ve been impressed with the build quality, design, and functionality.

Apple users arguably get the best experience as the base models of both Assure Lock 2 Touch and Plus come with HomeKit support baked in ($80 Wi-Fi Smart Module not required). And of course the Apple home key support on the Plus model.

If you’re looking for a smart lock, I think the Assure Lock 2 Touch and Assure Lock 2 Plus are hard to beat with starting prices at $199 and $209, respectively.

You can pick up the Assure Lock 2 Touch and Assure Lock 2 Plus now direct from Yale as well as at Amazon, Best Buy, and soon Apple (for the Plus model).