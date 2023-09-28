9to5Rewards: Win an iPhone 15 + Urban Armor Cases [Giveaway]

We’ve teamed up with Urban Armor Gear to give away Apple’s latest iPhone 15 to one lucky reader. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at Urban Armor Gear’s latest range of iPhone 15 cases.

UAG iPhone 15 Cases

Urban Armor Gear’s new collection of iPhone 15 cases features updates to all 13 of its popular lines of cases, including new clear and graphic versions of the Pathfinder as well as a totally redesigned Essential Armor. All cases feature UAG’s signature industry-leading drop protection, an ultralight impact frame, airsoft corners and featherlight composite construction. With added benefits like DuPont Kevlar® materials and increased sustainability efforts, UAG is truly pushing even Further Forward. Check out the new collections of cases for your iPhone 15 model below:

How to enter:

For your chance to win Apple’s iPhone 15, enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Urban Armor Gear’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Oct 28, 2023. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.