There has been a lot of controversy surrounding X (formerly Twitter) since the company was acquired by Elon Musk last year. Earlier this year, Musk appointed former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of X. On Thursday, Yaccarino joined an interview at Vox Media’s Code 2023 conference, at which point she decided to show off her iPhone to the audience. To some people’s surprise, the X app is not on the first page of the Home Screen.

X app is not on the Home Screen of Linda Yaccarino’s iPhone

There are a lot of ways to customize the iPhone Home Screen, especially after iOS 14 – which added Home Screen widgets to the iPhone. Users can also create multiple pages and even hide some apps in the App Library, but typically the first page of the Home Screen is where you place the apps you use most every day.

With that in mind, it seems that the X app is not among the company CEO’s favorites. That’s because Yaccarino showed off her iPhone unlocked during the Code 2023 conference to tell the audience what X is supposed to represent. But what Yaccarino actually showed was that the X app is not on the first page of her iPhone Home Screen.

As noted by many people watching the live event, the X CEO has apps like Starbucks, Gmail, Signal, and some of Apple’s apps like Messages, FaceTime, Wallet, Camera, and Calendar pinned to her Home Screen. Even Instagram and Facebook, both from Meta, are on the Home Screen. But X isn’t there.

Again, she may have put the X app on the second page or in the App Library, but it’s ironic to see that the app doesn’t seem to have earned a place on the first page. And guess what? She puts the Settings app in the Dock.

More from the interview

During the interview, Yaccarino “sounded rattled.” Amid the criticism, she said that many people in the room “were not fully prepared” for her to “come out on the stage.”

She reinforced that X is a “new company” being built with a foundation “based on freedom of expression and freedom of speech.” But while the CEO tried to show that she talks to Musk about everything, she was surprised when asked what Musk said about moving X entirely to a subscription-based service.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube and find more details about it on The Verge.