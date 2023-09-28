 Skip to main content

X CEO shows her iPhone’s Home Screen with her favorite apps – and X isn’t there

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 28 2023 - 8:53 pm PT
0 Comments
X CEO shows her iPhone's Home Screen with her favorite apps – and X isn't there

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding X (formerly Twitter) since the company was acquired by Elon Musk last year. Earlier this year, Musk appointed former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of X. On Thursday, Yaccarino joined an interview at Vox Media’s Code 2023 conference, at which point she decided to show off her iPhone to the audience. To some people’s surprise, the X app is not on the first page of the Home Screen.

X app is not on the Home Screen of Linda Yaccarino’s iPhone

There are a lot of ways to customize the iPhone Home Screen, especially after iOS 14 – which added Home Screen widgets to the iPhone. Users can also create multiple pages and even hide some apps in the App Library, but typically the first page of the Home Screen is where you place the apps you use most every day.

With that in mind, it seems that the X app is not among the company CEO’s favorites. That’s because Yaccarino showed off her iPhone unlocked during the Code 2023 conference to tell the audience what X is supposed to represent. But what Yaccarino actually showed was that the X app is not on the first page of her iPhone Home Screen.

As noted by many people watching the live event, the X CEO has apps like Starbucks, Gmail, Signal, and some of Apple’s apps like Messages, FaceTime, Wallet, Camera, and Calendar pinned to her Home Screen. Even Instagram and Facebook, both from Meta, are on the Home Screen. But X isn’t there.

Again, she may have put the X app on the second page or in the App Library, but it’s ironic to see that the app doesn’t seem to have earned a place on the first page. And guess what? She puts the Settings app in the Dock.

More from the interview

During the interview, Yaccarino “sounded rattled.” Amid the criticism, she said that many people in the room “were not fully prepared” for her to “come out on the stage.”

She reinforced that X is a “new company” being built with a foundation “based on freedom of expression and freedom of speech.” But while the CEO tried to show that she talks to Musk about everything, she was surprised when asked what Musk said about moving X entirely to a subscription-based service.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube and find more details about it on The Verge.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…
Beyond Cupertino

Beyond Cupertino

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.