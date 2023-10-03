Apple Watch Series 9 now $59 off, official MagSafe 3 charger for Mac $37, more

Some of the first Apple Watch Series 9 discounts are going live today at $59 off. You can save on steel styles at $740, alongside other models from $390. Those wearable discounts are joined by an all-time low on Apple’s official MagSafe 3 Mac charger at $37, not to mention Twelve South’s signature BookBook leather iPhone 14 Pro/Max cases for $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 steel case styles fall to new lows

Amazon is now discounting Apple Watch Series 9 Steel Case styles to $740. Available in graphite, silver, and gold finishes, the savings all arrive from the usual $799 price tags. This is $59 off, while marking the second discounts yet on these higher-end stylings at new all-time lows. Other models are on sale starting at $390, too. The dust has really just settled on Apple Watch Series 9 after units arrived just over two weeks ago. If you’ve finally decided that you want to score the latest and greatest wearable, now is your chance to save some cash along the way.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. These models in particular sport more premium builds that come in one of three polished finishes. There’s also a Milanese loop thrown in for good measure to round out the higher-end design.

Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s official USB-C MagSafe 3 Cable for $37. This drops down from the usual $49 going rate and marks only the second discount of the year. It’s matching the all-time low for the first time since back in November of last year. This discount is as rare as they come for an official piece of Apple kit, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe tech away from your main setup.

Apple just recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Twelve South BookBook leather iPhone 14 Pro/Max cases hit $50

Twelve South now offers its BookBook Leather iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Cases for $50. Usually fetching $70, today’s $20 discount is landing at the best price of the year. This is $6 under our previous mention and the first discount in months. Over at Amazon, you’ll find pricing now down at $53 for those who want free 2-day shipping or just prefer the retailer.

Whether you buy from Amazon or the company’s direct storefront, you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

