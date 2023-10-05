A new all-time low makes Apple Watch Series 8 a steal at just $225. It comes joined by a trio of Alpine CarPlay receivers from $300, as well as BundleHunt’s macOS apps sale from $1. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 land at best prices from $225

The new Apple Watch Series 9 has been officially revealed, and the results are, well, underwhelming. If you’re squinting a little too hard to see the difference between Apple’s latest and greatest and last year’s model, then it’s probably worth just going with the Apple Watch Series 8. Luckily, Amazon is stepping in with some notable discounts that drop the now previous-generation wearable down to $225 for the 41mm model. Down from $399, you’re looking at $174 in savings alongside a new all-time low. It’s one of the first markdowns since back on Prime Day, which was also the only time we’ve seen it sell for less. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $350. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now it has begun shipping, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Alpine’s iLX-507 Wireless CarPlay Receiver sees $100 discount

Crutchfield is now discounting a trio of Alpine CarPlay recievers to some of the best prices yet. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the Alpine iLX-507 Receiver at $649.95. This is $100 off the usual $750 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save, too, and comes matched over at Best Buy. Bringing CarPlay to your ride, this Alpine receiver not only supports a wired connection, but also a wireless interface between your iPhone 15 and the car. It sports a 7-inch touchscreen display with support for a rear-view camera input. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

Alongside the Alpine iLX-507 above, there’s also a pair of other CarPlay receivers on sale. These are seeing much of the same $100 discounts, with some added savings arriving on the most affordable of the batch. The big downside to these are that you’re ditching the wireless CarPlay support found on the lead model, while still bringing Apple’s recently-upgraded in-car experience to your ride – and for less, too!

BundleHunt’s sale has over 40 macOS apps from $1

Techtober is in full swing and the folks over at BundleHunt are now taking that as the perfect opportunity to debut a new Epic Fall macOS Bundle sale. As one of the best promotions we’ve seen this year, there are over 40 different apps to choose from, all starting at just $1. The whole catalog arrives with support for macOS Sonoma and comes with lifetime access. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for your new M2 MacBook and more. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

