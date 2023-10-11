Apple debuts 90-minute ‘Study With Me’ video to promote MacBook Air

Apple is venturing into a new category of videos on YouTube, debuting a 90-minute “Study With Me” video. The video features actress and USC student Storm Reid, and Apple says the goal is to “keep you focused on studying and away from distractions.”

The 90-minute video uses the Pomodoro technique to add breaks between 25-minute study sessions, with low-fi music throughout the study sessions. It may seem weird for Apple to release a video like this, but “Study With Me” videos are incredibly common on sites like YouTube and TikTok.

The “Study With Me” video is meant to promote the 15-inch MacBook Air, but notably, the video itself is free of advertising or promotion. Instead, Apple touts the laptop in the video’s description:

90-minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid that’s designed to keep you focused on studying and away from distractions. Storm uses the Pomodoro technique, with three 25-minute study sessions followed by fun 5-minute breaks that you can follow along with or use as inspiration for your own break time. She studies using the MacBook Air 15”, chill lo-fi music to stay focused, and some of her favorite relaxation techniques. Storm uses the new MacBook Air with a 15-inch Liquid Retina display and the M2 chip. It’s a powerful tool for multitasking, no matter what you’re studying. It has up to 18 hours of battery life (battery life varies by use), six speakers for immersive Spatial Audio, and it comes in four colors. Storm’s color is Starlight.

You can check out Apple’s new “Study With Me” video below. Whether or not Apple has more videos planned as part of this series remains to be seen, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it does.