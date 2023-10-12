Lessons in Chemistry TV show streaming now on Apple TV+

 Skip to main content

Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 12 2023
In 2022, Bonnie Garmus’s book Lessons in Chemistry became a best-selling hit of the summer. Apple has now adapted the novel for the screen, with Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, streaming now on Apple TV+.

In Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson) is a genius upcoming scientist who struggles to get a foothold on the career ladder as a chemist, her brilliance having been diminished by the patriarchal nature of the scientific culture of the 1960’s.

Fired from her job in the lab, she instead gets an opportunity to host a cooking show on TV. In this environment, her exacting standards and attention to detail shine, and her show blossoms in popularity. She ends up teaching her avid fanbase a lot more than cooking lessons.

Alongside Larson, Lessons in Chemistry also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King and Stephanie Koenig. The series was created by Lee Eisenberg, who also produced Apple’s WeCrashed and Little America series.

How to watch Lessons in Chemistry TV show

You can watch Lessons in Chemistry exclusively on Apple TV+ — get a seven day free trial here for new sign-ups. Watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more platforms. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry are streaming now. The remainder of the season will be released weekly, every Friday, through November 24.

Other titles coming to Apple TV+ in that time is feature film documentary on John le Carre The Pigeon Tunnel, spooky docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist, and new Godzilla drama Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Check out everything on Apple TV+ with our comprehensive show guide.

Benjamin Mayo

