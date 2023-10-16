The second-best prices are here on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros. Now starting from $1,024, the savings are arrive right before Apple could launch a new Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable tips. It’s joined by Apple’s AirPods 3 now on sale from $120, as well as its official 20W USB-C charger, which is perfect for iPhone 15 at $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros hit second-best prices

Amazon is now discounting a series of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models. All landing at the second-best prices to date, a favorite has the 512GB Wi-Fi configuration at $1,299. This is down from the usual $1,399 price tag in order to save you $100. It’s the lowest since all the way back in the spring, matching the few discounts since that have popped up on the pro tablet. Considering that there weren’t any iPad Pro discounts last week for the fall Prime Day event, today’s deals let you beat the holiday rush with the second-best offers yet. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Other M2 iPad Pro discounts:

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 now on sale from $120

Woot is now offering Apple’s AirPods 3 for $120 in Grade A refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $49 in savings alongside one of the best prices ever for the brand’s latest earbuds. This is $10 under our previous mention, too. If you’d prefer a new condition pair, Amazon sells AirPods 3 on sale right now for $150 – saving you $19 in the process.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Apple’s 20W USB-C charger is perfect for iPhone 15

Woot is now offering an official Apple 20W USB-C Charger for $13. This is down from its usual $19 price tag in order to save you 32%. It’s a new all-time low and a well-timed discount for pairing with your new iPhone 15. If nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger sports a 20W output with a single USB-C port for topping off your new smartphone, USB-C AirPods Pro 2, and other gadgets.

Microsoft Office for Mac is just $30

So many of us have had Microsoft Office at one point or another. And while you might need an up-to-date program to bring old documents to life, it also might help with productivity moving into the future. Through October 15 only, you can get a Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 lifetime license or a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license on sale for just $29.97 (Reg. $219).

Microsoft Office is a leading provider of office-friendly programs and apps for users around the world. This lifetime license is available to Mac users as long as you upgrade your operating system to Version 11 Big Sur or newer. Windows users also need to use an up-to-date OS to download this new-age suite. Windows users need Windows 10 or 11. Lucky for them, Windows 11 Pro is available for a remarkable rate for a limited time.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

