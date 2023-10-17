All current Apple processors are compared in an updated chart, mixing in iPhone, iPad, and Mac chips to show their relative power in benchmark tests – including, of course, the new A17 Pro.

One standout result is that the iPhone 15 Pro is almost on a par with the entry-level MacBook Air when it comes to processing power …

Macworld carried out the tests.

It’s a somewhat predictable chart, with the fastest Mac chips at the top, followed by a mix of iPads and iPhones. But there are still some fascinating results: owners of the iPad Pro can say their tablet is about as fast as a MacBook Air and that wouldn’t be much of a reach. And the difference between the $399 iPhone SE and the $899 iPhone 14 isn’t as huge as their price difference indicates.

Let’s start with the big picture, using the multi-core scores:

Just as Apple seems to think we’ll be surprised to hear that every new iPhone is “the best iPhone we’ve ever made,” it’s of course equally unsurprising to see the steady ramp-up in performance over the years.

But as Roman Loyola notes, it is interesting to see how much bang for your processor buck you get with the current iPhone SE.

(The very minor difference shown from the iPhone 14 is likely just the kind of variation you’d expect between any two tests.)

The full piece has similar comparisons for Macs and iPads, with tabs that let you switch between single-core, multi-core, and Compute scores.