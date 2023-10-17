 Skip to main content

Kuo: No iMac refresh in 2023, 32-inch iMac with mini LED coming in 2025

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 17 2023 - 11:49 am PT
2022 27-inch iMac display will not use mini-LED claims Digitimes

Ming-Chi Kuo has seemingly weighed in on the recent rumor that the 24-inch iMac will be revised with M2 and M2 Pro chips. The supply chain analyst also predicts when a more exciting iMac will be ready.

According to Kuo, Apple will rev the 24-inch iMac line in 2024 and not in 2023. Looking beyond next year, Kuo expects Apple to release a 32-inch iMac with a mini LED display in 2025. Apple currently ships the 32-inch Pro Display XDR with mini LED for a cool $5K – $1,000 stand sold separately.

Kuo posted his “iMac prediction update” on X as a revision to his earlier prediction from March 2022. Kuo correctly predicted that Apple would revise the Mac Pro and Mac mini in 2023, but missed on his iMac Pro prediction for this year.

Last week, Japanese blog MacOtakara flagged delayed ship dates for higher-end configurations of the M1 24-inch iMac that Apple introduced in 2021.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has reported for quite some time that Apple would skip the M2 chip for the iMac and instead rev it with the M3. Gurman has also reported on the 32-inch iMac variant coming no earlier than late 2024.

