Some of the first discounts are now live on Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases, now dropping to new all-time lows from $42. You can also save $70 on the original Apple Watch Ultra if you’re not sold on the Ultra 2, with Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro power bank ready to refuel either one thanks to Apple Watch fast charging support at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases on sale

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone Cases. These are some of the very first chances to save already, and now now falling lower than before in several styles starting at $42. Pricing drops from the usual $49 going rate, saving $5 on a series of covers for Apple’s latest smartphones. These are only the second price cuts so far and are below the $47 launch deals that were live last month.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 cases on sale from under $43

iPhone 15 Plus cases on sale from under $43

Not sold on Ultra 2? Save $70 on the original Apple Watch Ultra

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Ultra for $729 in several styles. Each one drops down from the usual $799 price tag in order to land as one of the first price cuts since the second-generation model was revealed last month. There’s $70 in savings attached, with these price cuts marking the some of the lowest prices we’ve seen as of late. Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro power bank with Apple Watch fast charging

Amazon is now offering the new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank for $90. This is down from the usual $100 price tag for one of the very first times. It’s the second-best price to date in particular at $10 off, coming within $15 of the all-time low from a couple of months back. Today’s offer is also matched at Belkin. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]