Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Veterans Day on November 11

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set for Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11th, 2018. Apple Watch Activity Challenges increase awareness about fitness features and healthy habits while observing holidays and other notable occasions.

In exchange for completing a workout challenge, participants earn virtual achievements in the Activity app on the iPhone as well as special sticker packs for iMessage and FaceTime.

The fitness challenge for the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is unchanged from the Veterans Day Activity Challenge since 2017: complete a single workout with the Apple Watch for at least 11 minutes on November 11th.

Since Veterans Day is a US holiday, the Activity Challenge will be limited to Apple Watch users in America again — although you can tweak your location settings just to complete the achievement if you live outside of the US. Veterans Day was established to honor Americans who have served in the military.

If you already have the Veterans Day achievement, completing the challenge again this year will let you stack up your medals in the Activity app on iPhone. If you’re new to Apple Watch or didn’t complete the achievement in previous years, this is your chance to start collecting medals too!

Activity Challenges work with Apple’s Workout and any other apps on Apple Watch that track workouts and log the data in the Activity app on the iPhone. Apple Watch users will be officially notified a few days before the challenge begins.