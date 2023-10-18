 Skip to main content

Apple ends partnership with John Lasseter’s Skydance Animation, ‘Spellbound’ going to Netflix

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 18 2023 - 11:55 am PT
0 Comments

Surprising news in the animated movie space for Apple TV+. Deadline exclusively reports that Apple and Skydance Animation have mutually agreed to end their partnership. As part of the dissolution, Apple is relinquishing rights to the planned Spellbound animated movie project.

Skydance Animation, headed by ousted Pixar chief John Lasseter, delivered just one animated movie for Apple TV+, called Luck, during the studio partnership. Luck, however, was well underway before Lassiter joined the project.

“Skydance and Apple will remain partnered on a number of upcoming feature film and TV series,” Deadline writes, “but mutually agreed the animated feature was not the best fit for Apple Original Films’ expanding narrative film slate.”

As Deadline notes, Skydance at large has a slate of films and TV series that will be distributed through Apple TV+.

However, it’s hard not to believe that Apple made the decision based on the reception to Luck and expectations for Spellbound, despite reporting that the decision to no longer work together was mutual.

Update: Skydance Animation and Spellbound are going to Netflix. “Additionally, Skydance’s The Search for WondLa, an animated series based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi, will still debut on Apple,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.