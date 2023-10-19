Apple launches push notification delivery metrics monitoring for developers

Developers on Apple platforms now have a new way to gain insight into push notification performance for their apps.

Apple has announced the release of its new push notification delivery monitoring metrics feature first introduced back in June at WWDC:

The Push Notifications Console now includes metrics for notifications sent in production through the Apple Push Notification service (APNs). With the console’s intuitive interface, you’ll get an aggregated view of delivery statuses and insights into various statistics for notifications, including a detailed breakdown based on push type and priority.

Apple explains why an app’s push notification may be discarded and not delivered:

Your push token is no longer active on the destination device because a person removed your application or the push token for your application changes. For more information, see Registering your app with APNs.

A person disabled push notifications for your app in Settings on the destination device. For more information, see Asking permission to use notifications.

The push notification expires. You can adjust the expiration attribute accordingly for future notifications. For more information, see Sending notification requests to APNs.

For a deeper dive on the new metrics feature, check out Apple’s developer resources here.