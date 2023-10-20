iPhone Crash Detection kicks in after BMW driver accidentally rams BMW driver

Remember Apple’s Crash Detection feature that it introduced with iPhone 14 last year? Still works. The feature came in handy recently for this couple involved in a BMW on BMW car accident.

According to the BMW E92 driver’s recount of the incident, a BMW E90 driver pulled out in front of them after they rounded a corner. See their artistic recreation of what happened here.

The results aren’t pretty for the E92 driver’s beamer (nor the E90 driver’s beamer, presumably), but it’s nice to see Apple’s Crash Detection system working.

“Got into my first car crash as a passenger, and medics were surprised we walked away with only a few fractures. Thank you to the Apple SOS feature for calling 911 as I was in a state where I couldn’t, and notifying my emergency contacts of the situation,” wrote the passenger.

Crash Detection works with iPhone 14 or later, Apple Watch Series 8 or later, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra or later. Learn more about the feature from Apple here.

The passenger involved in the accident highlights that the feature works with emergency contacts who don’t use iPhones. Both of her parents use Android phones, but Crash Detection can use SMS to share the notification and location while also notifying emergency services.

Google Pixel 3 and later can provide crash detection features as well, although the feature isn’t available on every Android phone.

