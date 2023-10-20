 Skip to main content

Poll: Would you want a folding iPad or a folding iPhone?

Avatar for Fernando Silva  | Oct 20 2023 - 7:30 am PT
31 Comments
Folding iPad render

I recently came across this post from AppleHub on X, formerly known as Twitter, which showed off a render of an iPad beginning to fold in half. At first glance, it looked great. Who wouldn’t want their iPad Pro to fold in half, right? But then, as I started to think about how I use my iPad, I began to wonder if I would actually like that – would you?

Apple and foldable

As of now, Apple has been reluctant to get into the foldable game. Apple seems to take the ‘wait & see’ approach, letting other brands battle it out with new cutting-edge form factors. It sees how the market reacts, and then, once the technology has gotten to a point where Apple thinks it can innovate, it pounces into that market. There has been a recent report that Apple is actually on pace to announce its first foldable device in late 2024, but it will be an iPad and not an iPhone.

As an iPad-first user and enthusiast, I really began to think about my iPad and how I would feel if it folded in half. I have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so if I folded it in half, I would get roughly an 8-inch outer display. What would I do with that display that I couldn’t already accomplish with my iPhone 15 Pro Max? I could use it to read books or scroll through some websites. But again, my iPhone already serves that purpose, and my 12.9-inch iPad Pro serves more as a computer when it comes to my personal workflow.

2024 iPad Pro reports | Existing models shown

Folding iPhone or iPad?

I actually would first want to see Apple give us an iPhone that unfolds into a smaller iPad-type experience. That way, I can use my iPhone as intended and then open it to consume some content when I don’t want to bring my iPad. Then, I’d have the iPad Pro still be my workhorse computer. In theory, having a 12.9-inch iPad Pro that folds in half sounds great, but what would the advantage be? It will still be too big for a pocket or small purse, so you might as well leave that form factor alone. And I haven’t even begun to consider how a soft folding display could negatively impact the Apple Pencil experience on an iPad. There’s also the OS situation. What OS would an iPhone that unfolds into an iPad run? A mixture of iOS and iPadOS? These are all questions that Apple would need to answer.

Final Thoughts

I would say that Apple is still at least a year away from giving us any form of folding tech, whether it be with the iPad or iPhone. I don’t think Apple sees the appeal or the need to get into that space for now. Personally, I would love to see it happen just to see what Apple’s take on a folding device would be.

What do you think? Is a folding iPad or folding iPhone a better idea? Should Apple get into the folding tech game? Let’s discuss this in the comments!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Author

Avatar for Fernando Silva Fernando Silva

Fernando Silva started off his professional career in the enterprise technology space with his primary focus being moving large organizations from onsite legacy technologies to a more modern cloud infrastructure. All the technologies he dealt with were mostly in the Microsoft arena but he was always a lover of Apple at heart.