Apple Watch users have been facing an annoying bug since the release of watchOS 10, which has broken the Weather app’s complications for many people. Apple acknowledged the issue last month and shared some workarounds with users, but they weren’t a permanent solution. The company now says the bug has finally been fixed with watchOS 10.1.

Apple Watch Weather app complication bug

Following the release of watchOS 10.1 to the public on Wednesday, Apple has updated a support webpage to confirm that the update fixes the bug affecting Weather app complications. More specifically, complications may not show any data when they’re set to the user’s current location instead of a specific city.

Previously, affected users were advised to choose a city manually or disable Location Services for the Weather app in order to make the complications work. Now, Apple instructs affected users to install watchOS 10.1 on their Apple Watch.

Connect your watch to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

If the bug persists after the update, the company suggests that users reset location access for the Weather app by going to the Location Services settings. Remove location access from the Weather app and then turn it back on. If none of these options work for you, the company recommends resetting all Location and Privacy settings.

On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset > Reset Location & Privacy. If prompted, enter your passcode and reset. Check whether the issue is resolved.

More about watchOS 10.1

watchOS 10.1 enables the Double Tap gesture for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The feature was announced last month but wasn’t available until now. When enabled, users can interact with the Apple Watch without touching the display just by tapping their fingers twice.

The update also brings NameDrop to Apple Watch, so users can share their contact information with others just by holding their watch near another Apple Watch or iPhone.

The update is now available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.