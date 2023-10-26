 Skip to main content

How to watch Apple’s ‘Scary fast’ Mac event and set a reminder for the strange start time

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 26 2023 - 1:50 pm PT
2 Comments
watch Apple Mac event

Apple’s “Scary fast” Mac event is set for October 30 but in a twist, its starting time is quite different than normal. Here’s how to watch Apple Mac event and set a reminder so you don’t miss out on everything the company announces.

Expectations for Apple’s fall Mac event include new M3 MacBook Pro laptops and updated iMacs that could end up being powered by M2 chips.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman does not expect to see the M3 chip arrive in the MacBook Air laptops quite yet nor the Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro.

Read more on those details in our full coverage:

How to watch Apple Mac event and set a reminder

Apple’s ‘Scary fast’ Mac event starts on October 30 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

You can also get a reminder for the event by liking Apple’s tweet.

What are you most excited to see at the Mac event? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

watch Apple Mac event pumpkin
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12