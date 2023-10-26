Apple’s “Scary fast” Mac event is set for October 30 but in a twist, its starting time is quite different than normal. Here’s how to watch Apple Mac event and set a reminder so you don’t miss out on everything the company announces.
Expectations for Apple’s fall Mac event include new M3 MacBook Pro laptops and updated iMacs that could end up being powered by M2 chips.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman does not expect to see the M3 chip arrive in the MacBook Air laptops quite yet nor the Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro.
How to watch Apple Mac event and set a reminder
Apple’s ‘Scary fast’ Mac event starts on October 30 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.
- Watch with the embed below or on YouTube
- If you’re signed into YouTube, click the “Notify me” button to get a reminder ahead of the event
- Watch from Apple’s Events webpage
- Add a reminder by clicking the “Add to your calendar” button
- Or watch with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on October 30 look for the “Scary fast” event)
You can also get a reminder for the event by liking Apple’s tweet.
