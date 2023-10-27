 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 Pro Max crushes Google Pixel 8 Pro in speed test

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 27 2023 - 11:37 am PT
13 Comments
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 8 Pro speed test

Google launched its iPhone 15 competitors this fall with the Pixel 8 lineup. And testing out the power and performance of the flagship models, PhoneBuff is out today with an iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 8 Pro speed test. Spoiler, even with 50% more RAM and custom silicon, the Pixel 8 Pro finished 40 seconds slower than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Going up against the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, NVME storage, and iOS 17, the Pixel 8 Pro sports the Tensor G3 chip (Google’s latest custom silicon), 12GB RAM, with the slower UFS 3.1 storage, on Android 14.

Geekbench results have given an indication of how much more powerful the iPhone 15 Pro Max is compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. But now PhoneBuff’s speed test shows what the difference looks like in use.

iPhone 15 ProPixel 8 Pro
Single-core score28901760
Multi-core score71794442

Notably, the YouTuber highlights a Google Pixel smartphone has never won a PhoneBuff speed test and the iPhone 15 Pro Max indeed dominated the Pixel 8 Pro.

After starting a bit behind early on, the 15 Pro started a big lead by ripping through video processing and the rest of the apps much faster than the Pixel 8 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro took 2:48 to move through PhoneBuff’s two-round test, while the Pixel 8 Pro huffed through the same in 3:28 – 2/3rds of a minute slower.

Check out the full test from PhoneBuff:

Top image via PhoneBuff

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

