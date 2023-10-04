 Skip to main content

What’s new with the Google iPhone 15 competitors?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 4 2023 - 9:04 am PT
Google iPhone 15 competitors Pixel 8 smartphones

At the Made by Google 2023 event this morning the company officially launched its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and more. Follow along for what Google has announced with its iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 competitors including what the new hardware brings, 7 years of software updates, and other interesting new capabilities.

Our friends at our sister site 9to5Google are at the Made by Google event in NYC today, so for all the fine details, be sure to check out their full coverage. And head below for an overview of Google’s new smartphones and wearable.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones

Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 features:

  • 6.2-inch “Actua” OLED display with 60 to 120Hz refresh rates
  • Google Tensor G3 chip
  • 128 or 256GB of storage
  • 8GB RAM
  • WiFi 7
  • Matte aluminum frame (100% recycled) and glass back
  • 50MP main camera
  • 12MP ultrawide camera
  • New 10.5MP front-facing dual camera with face unlock
  • Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates
  • Priced from $699

Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with:

  • 6.7-inch “Super Actua” LTPO OLED display with 1-120Hz variable refresh rates
  • Google Tensor G3 chip
  • Up to 1TB of storage
  • 12GB RAM
  • WiFi 7
  • Polished aluminum frame (100% recycled) and matte back glass
  • 50MP main camera
  • 48MP ultrawide camera
  • 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom
  • Auto-focus & secure face unlock for the 10.5MP selfie camera
  • Pro manual camera controls
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Coming: “Video Boost” processing
  • 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates
  • Priced from $999

Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 features:

  • 41mm wide and 12.3mm thick
  • Housing made from 100% recycled aluminum
  • Interchangeable bands
  • Always-on display protected by custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
    • 320 ppi AMOLED, brightness up to 1,000 nits
  • Physical crown
  • Sleep tracking
  • Heart rate/ECG, blood oxygen, and skin temp measurements via new triple sensor system
    • 40% more accurate heart rate tracking during “vigorous activities”
  • 5ATM (50m water resistance)
  • 24-hour battery life with 306 mAh capacity
  • Powered by Qualcomm 5100 SoC with Cortex M33 co-processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11n, NFC, GPS with 4G LTE optional
  • Comes with Wear OS 4.0
  • Priced from $349

What do you think about Google’s new hardware? Share your thoughts in the comments!

