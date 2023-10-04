What’s new with the Google iPhone 15 competitors?

At the Made by Google 2023 event this morning the company officially launched its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and more. Follow along for what Google has announced with its iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 competitors including what the new hardware brings, 7 years of software updates, and other interesting new capabilities.

Our friends at our sister site 9to5Google are at the Made by Google event in NYC today, so for all the fine details, be sure to check out their full coverage. And head below for an overview of Google’s new smartphones and wearable.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones

Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 features:

6.2-inch “Actua” OLED display with 60 to 120Hz refresh rates

Google Tensor G3 chip

128 or 256GB of storage

8GB RAM

WiFi 7

Matte aluminum frame (100% recycled) and glass back

50MP main camera

12MP ultrawide camera

New 10.5MP front-facing dual camera with face unlock

Gorilla Glass Victus

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Priced from $699

Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with:

6.7-inch “Super Actua” LTPO OLED display with 1-120Hz variable refresh rates

Google Tensor G3 chip

Up to 1TB of storage

12GB RAM

WiFi 7

Polished aluminum frame (100% recycled) and matte back glass

50MP main camera

48MP ultrawide camera

48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom

Auto-focus & secure face unlock for the 10.5MP selfie camera

Pro manual camera controls

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Coming: “Video Boost” processing

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Priced from $999

Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 features:

41mm wide and 12.3mm thick

Housing made from 100% recycled aluminum

Interchangeable bands

Always-on display protected by custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 320 ppi AMOLED, brightness up to 1,000 nits

Physical crown

Sleep tracking

Heart rate/ECG, blood oxygen, and skin temp measurements via new triple sensor system 40% more accurate heart rate tracking during “vigorous activities”

5ATM (50m water resistance)

24-hour battery life with 306 mAh capacity

Powered by Qualcomm 5100 SoC with Cortex M33 co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11n, NFC, GPS with 4G LTE optional

Comes with Wear OS 4.0

Priced from $349

What do you think about Google’s new hardware? Share your thoughts in the comments!