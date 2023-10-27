 Skip to main content

What Scary Fast announcements are you most hoping for? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 27 2023 - 5:54 am PT
37 Comments
Scary Fast announcements | Halloween iMac

We’ve got a pretty solid idea what some of the Scary Fast announcements are going to be on Monday evening, while others are less certain.

Let’s look both at what we expect, what we might see, and what we don’t expect – and hear from you which are the ones you’re really hoping for …

What we know for sure

Technically, all we officially know is that it’s an Apple event, and that the focus will be on the speed of whatever is revealed.

But as soon as Apple announced the event, it was pretty clear it was going to have a Mac focus, and that was confirmed by an animation on Apple’s website.

On Apple’s Events website, there is an animated version of the invite artwork where the Apple logo transforms into a Finder-style spooky face. A clear hint at new Macs, as if there was any doubt.

One big question mark we had before the announcement was whether we’d see the first M3 Macs this year, but the “Scary Fast” tagline very much suggests that answer is yes. Leastways, if Apple uses that tagline and doesn’t announce M3 Macs, we’re gonna need to see Tim’s manager.

So what can we expect, and what might we expect … ?

What we expect: M3 MacBook Pro models

  • 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max

Most likely of all is new MacBook Pro models, powered by M3 chips. That would mean that – unlike the M1 and M2 chips, where the base version was launched first, and the Pro and Max variants later – the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max would all be announced at the same time.

That’s in part again due to that tagline, but also because if you try to buy a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro today, the lead times range from 2-3 weeks to 4-5 weeks. So out with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, in with the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

If Mark Gurman’s reports are accurate, we can expect the M3 Max chip to offer 12 high-performance CPU cores and 40 GPU cores.

What’s interesting is that the dated Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro with the base M2 chip is also showing 4-5 week lead times. I’ve long thought it weird that Apple keeps this model in the line-up, and would have thought now would be a sensible time to drop it. Gurman says it isn’t being updated, so my guess is that it’s disappearing – and the lead time is just to give people time to figure out what they want to buy instead.

Also likely: M3 iMac

  • 24-inch iMac with M3

Gurman also expects to see an M3 iMac, bypassing an M2 model.

Some iMac fans will be hoping for more powerful models, with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, but there have been no whispers about this, so they will likely be disappointed. Doesn’t mean you can’t wish really hard between now and Monday, though …

USB-C accessories

Alongside the new iMac, we’re expecting to see new USB-C versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. Could this (gasp!) include a Magic Mouse with the charging port in a sensible position?!

What we don’t expect to see: M3 MacBook Air

  • 13-inch MacBook Air with M3
  • 15-inch MacBook Air with M3

Top comment by Patrick Wilson

Liked by 8 people

The forgotten product, the 27" iMac. I personally know 3 people who are waiting for this. They get computers once every 10 years and don't want to mess with external cameras, speakers etc. Me personally, I'm getting a studio to replace my 2013 MacPro, but waiting on specs of M3 vs M2 to make the decision. Probably holding off for MacStudio this summer when the refresh happens.

View all comments

TSMC has been struggling to keep up with Apple’s demand for 3nm chips, so the company will probably not want to add too much demand at once. That suggests we might need to wait a while for updated MacBook Air models.

Processor speed is less of a selling factor with the MacBook Air anyway, so Apple can afford to take a more leisurely pace with these.

Also not expected: Mac mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro

There’s also been no word on any of these machines, and Gurman says he isn’t expecting any updates to be announced.

What Scary Fast announcements are you hoping for?

Still, whether your wishlist Mac is likely or not, nobody can stop you hoping! So what would you like to see? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

