A new sci-fi romantic drama, Fingernails, is streaming today on Apple TV+. The movie stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White. Here’s how to watch.

Fingernails is a sci-fi exploration of the romantics bonds of love, between people. A machine exists that can tell you if a couple are a perfect match. The film shows the consequences of what might happen if compatibility can be tested for.

In the story, Anna and Ryan (played by Buckley and White respectively) have been told by the machine that they are a perfect match for each other. But Anna’s own inner personal feelings are not so sure about that. She takes a job at a love testing institute, and finds a burgeoning new love interest in co-worker Amir (Ahmed).

Fingernails premiered at the Telluride film festival earlier this year. It currently has a 71% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch Fingernails

You can watch Fingernails with an Apple TV+ subscription. Get a free seven-day trial here for new sign-ups. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One bundle, and share a single subscription with up to five other people through Family Sharing.

Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on a compatible device. That includes Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. But you can also get the Apple TV app on platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Android and Windows users can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Fingernails joins a growing collection of Apple original TV shows and movies. Also streaming this month on the service is new series The Buccaneers and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, as well as the return of For All Mankind and Slow Horses. The Family Plan is another new movie landing in December.