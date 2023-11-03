Washington D.C. using AirTags to crack down on car thefts

Washington, D.C., is joining New York City in hoping that AirTags can be used to reduce car thefts. As reported by WAMU, Washington, D.C., is handing out free AirTags to residents in select neighborhoods to help them track their car if it’s stolen.

The report explains:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new program Wednesday that will provide free tracking tags for residents in certain neighborhoods to put on their cars, making them easier to locate if they get stolen. The tracking tags — which are literally Apple AirTags — will be distributed to residents living in neighborhoods with high numbers of vehicle theft. They’ll be offered at three different events over the coming months. Proof of residency and an address that corresponds with an eligible police service area will be required to receive a tag.

At the distribution events, the Washington, D.C., police will help residents “install” the AirTags in their cars.

“What we know is individuals that are involved in this type of criminal activity often commit multiple offenses, and a single arrest can help bring closure to multiple cases,” acting police chief Pamela Smith explained. The city hopes that AirTags will help play a role in catching those repeat offenders.

This initiative in Washington, D.C., follows a similar program in New York City. Mayor Eric Adam described using AirTags as “a 21st-century” policing initiative to track stolen cars. The city, however, hasn’t provided an update on the success of the initiative since then.

