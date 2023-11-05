Apple Watch battery drain fix coming soon, company says

Last week, 9to5Mac reported on an increasingly widespread battery drain problem plaguing Apple Watch users. Following our report, Apple has confirmed the existence of the problem and says a fix is coming soon via a software update.

This Apple Watch battery drain problem appears to affect a wide range of Apple Watch users. This includes the newest models like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as older models like the Apple Watch Series 4. Affected users say that their Apple Watch battery life started draining abnormally quickly after updating to watchOS 10.1.

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers on Saturday, Apple confirmed that it is aware of the battery drain problem affecting Apple Watch users. The company said that a fix is “coming soon” via a software update for watchOS 10. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t provide any further details on when that update will be released (via MacRumors).

Apple’s memo also doesn’t offer specific details on how widespread the problem is. A quick search on Twitter, however, offers some context. One user says that their Apple Watch Series 9 went from 100% to dead in just three hours. Another user reports that their Apple Watch Series 7 battery drained 25% in just 30 minutes.

A number of complaints have also surfaced on Reddit and Apple’s Support Forums:

Have you noticed your Apple Watch battery draining faster since updating to watchOS 10.1? Let us know down in the comments.

