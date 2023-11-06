Car smashes into Illinois Apple Store, driver flees the scene

Almost exactly one year ago, an SUV drove through the glass front of an Apple Store in Massachusetts. Now, another crash has occurred in Naperville, Illinois, where police report that a car drove directly into the city’s Apple Store early Monday morning.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the incident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning. The car is said to have driven “straight through the parking lot” and smashed into the front glass windows of the Apple Store. An image posted on Twitter by @SafeSuburbsUSA shows the aftermath of the crash, which you can see above.

At this point, there aren’t very many details about this accident. By the time police officers arrived at the scene on Monday morning, the car had been abandoned, and the driver has not yet been identified. It’s also unclear how much – if any – merchandise was taken from the Apple Store.

“Apple’s Naperville location has been the target of several robberies, thefts, and burglaries since 2010,” the Chicago Tribune notes.

The good news, however, is that the Apple Store was closed when the crash happened, so no employees or customers were injured by the crash. This is a stark difference compared to last year’s crash at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, which resulted in at least 16 injuries and one death.

Apple hasn’t commented on today’s crash in Naperville, Illinois. Its website says the store is closed today and will reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

