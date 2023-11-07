 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS 14.1.1, likely resolves M3 MacBook Pro upgrade error

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 7 2023 - 1:32 pm PT
macOS Sonoma 14.1

Apple has released macOS 14.1.1 for compatible Macs. The update to macOS Sonoma appears to address the upgrade error some new M3 MacBook Pro owners have experienced.

The release notes for macOS 14.1.1 read as follows:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

While the update does not specifically mention the M3 MacBook Pro, macOS 14.1.1 is available for the new machine. Some early customers have reported M3 MacBook Pros running macOS Ventura with no ability to update to macOS Sonoma.

Separately, Apple has released an update to macOS Ventura in the form of macOS 13.6.2. Interestingly, this update supports the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, according to @aaronp613.

