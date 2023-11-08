A new all-time low is making Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio a value that’s hard to pass up, with a $500 clearance discount arriving to give the new M3 Macs a run for their money. Plus, official Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone cases are now joining in on the savings as they start at $22, only the be joined by the first price cuts on Twelve South’s BookBook leather covers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio sees $500 off clearance discount

While we wait for new desktop M3 Macs, Expercom is offering one of the best discounts we have ever seen period by marking down the original Mac Studio. Getting the clearance treatment to really set the pace for the holiday shopping season, the M1 Max Mac Studio with 32GB memory is now marked down to $1,499 at the Apple-authorized retailer. It drops from the usual $1,999 price tag and marks a new all-time low. This is an extra $100 under the previous best price and beats our last mention by another $200. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available, thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone cases start at $22

Amazon is starting off November by rolling out new all-time lows on the new official Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone cases. These MagSafe accessories all normally sell for $49 but are now dropping down to the best prices we’ve seen across several colors for each smartphone. Pricing now starts at $21, which can be found on each of the styles’ product pages. These are all some of the first chances to save, period, while marking new all-time lows at upwards of 50% off.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. Several styles are available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Twelve South discounts iPhone 15 BookBook leather cases for first time

Twelve South is continuing its march towards Black Friday with a new batch of discounts. In this early holiday sale, the company is once again checking in from its Charleston headquarters in order to mark down its entire collection of BookBook leather covers and cases. This time around, the new iPhone 15 series leather cases are an easy headliner, dropping to $65 in one of two finishes. All four styles for Apple’s latest smartphones, each of which normally sells for $70, are on sale for the very first time. Get the full scoop over in our launch coverage.

The latest rendition of Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather cases is back, updated for Apple’s new iPhone 15 in the process. You’ll find styles for all of the new handsets, from the iPhone 15 up to the 15 Pro Max. Each BookBook cover comes wrapped in a classic old-school book design, which you could probably infer from the name, with a built-in wallet folio and removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]