Resident Evil 4 coming to iPhone 15 Pro, Mac, and iPad in December

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4, which Apple showcased during the iPhone 15 Pro event in September, is coming to Apple platforms on December 20. This follows the launch of Resident Evil Village on select iPhone and iPad devices last week.

As spotted by IGN, Capcom made the announcement on Twitter this week. Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as any Mac or iPad powered by the M1, M2, or M3 processor.

Resident Evil 4 can be pre-ordered starting today in the App Store on iPhone and iPad as well as the Mac App Store. When it launches, it will be free to download and include a brief in-app demo. After that demo, you’ll have to pony up $60 via an in-app purchase to unlock the entire game.

Notably, Resident Evil 4 also supports universal purchase on Apple platforms. This means you only have to buy the game once to unlock access via iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launched on PC and console earlier this year to almost universal praise from critics. Apple has said it believes the iPhone 15 Pro will be “the best game console” thanks to the A17 Pro chip and its significant GPU upgrades.

