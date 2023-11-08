 Skip to main content

Wireless CarPlay now rolling out to more Hyundai and Kia cars … sort of

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 8 2023 - 9:23 am PT
3 Comments

A few months ago, we reported on the convoluted wireless CarPlay situation for Hyundai and Kia owners. Essentially, lower-trim cars from the automakers have supported wireless CarPlay for years, but higher-end trims with integrated navigation have not.

Hyundai has now announced that it is beginning to roll out a firmware update that adds wireless CarPlay and Android Auto support … but with a big catch: drivers in the United States will have to keep waiting.

Hyundai’s October 2023 “Navigation Map and Software Update” was announced on the company’s website this week (and separately on the Kia website). Among the slew of new features is support for wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, this update is only rolling out to Hyundai and Kia owners in Europe. And to make matters worse, there’s seemingly no timeline on when the update will expand to United States and Canada owners.

“You can connect Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, without using a USB cable,” Hyundai says. More details on how to enable the feature can be found on the company’s website.

Still, despite this significant limitation, it’s a step in the right direction for Hyundai’s support of wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Owners with higher-trim and more expensive cars will no longer miss out on a feature available on Hyundai’s lower-trim and cheaper models.

And if you don’t feel like waiting for Hyundai to get around to rolling out wireless CarPlay and Android Auto support, there are many third-party accessories that can get the job done.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com