Courant launches luxury MAG:3 leather and linen MagSafe-compatible trays

Premium Apple accessory maker Courant is out with its latest MagSafe idea – MAG:3. The charger features a valet tray design with MagSafe-compatible charging for iPhone, Qi charging for AirPods, plus an additional USB-C port in both leather and linen designs.
Last year Courant launched MAG:2 (review) – a minimalist sculptural MagSafe-compatible dual charger and MAG:1 – a high-end MagSafe-compatible puck in leather and linen finishes.
Now Courant is back with a successor to its premium Catch:3 valet tray with wireless charging – MAG:3.
Courant MAG:3 specs
- MagSafe-compatible wireless charger for iPhone on left (7.5W output)
- Qi wireless charger for AirPods or other devices on right (5W output, not magnetic)
- Additional 10W USB-C output on the rear
- Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials
- 3 colors for linen MAG:3 Essentials, 2 colors for leather MAG:3 Classics
- Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also
- Price $150–$200 – 20% off for launch/Black Friday
You can pre-order the Courant MAG:3 now with the first chargers arriving the week of November 20.
9to5Mac’s take
I really like the updated design of Courant’s second-gen wireless valet tray. It offers a nice amount of space to organize your daily essentials along with keeping iPhone and AirPods juiced up all with a classy aesthetic.
Two additions that would have been neat to see – a convertible pop-up stand or lay-flat MagSafe spot for iPhone so you could take advantage of StandBy and official MagSafe support.
However, on the latter, I don’t think Apple allows partners to do official MagSafe with a non-white rubber finish. So that’s likely the trade-off for getting the sharp leather or linen designs.
What do you think about MAG:3? Share your thoughts in the comments!
