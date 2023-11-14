 Skip to main content

Courant launches luxury MAG:3 leather and linen MagSafe-compatible trays

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 14 2023 - 3:18 pm PT
0 Comments
Courant MAG:3 MagSafe leather tray

Premium Apple accessory maker Courant is out with its latest MagSafe idea – MAG:3. The charger features a valet tray design with MagSafe-compatible charging for iPhone, Qi charging for AirPods, plus an additional USB-C port in both leather and linen designs.

Last year Courant launched MAG:2 (review) – a minimalist sculptural MagSafe-compatible dual charger and MAG:1 – a high-end MagSafe-compatible puck in leather and linen finishes.

Now Courant is back with a successor to its premium Catch:3 valet tray with wireless charging – MAG:3.

Courant MAG:3 specs

  • MagSafe-compatible wireless charger for iPhone on left (7.5W output)
  • Qi wireless charger for AirPods or other devices on right (5W output, not magnetic)
  • Additional 10W USB-C output on the rear
  • Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials
  • 3 colors for linen MAG:3 Essentials, 2 colors for leather MAG:3 Classics
  • Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also
  • Price $150$200 – 20% off for launch/Black Friday

You can pre-order the Courant MAG:3 now with the first chargers arriving the week of November 20.

9to5Mac’s take

I really like the updated design of Courant’s second-gen wireless valet tray. It offers a nice amount of space to organize your daily essentials along with keeping iPhone and AirPods juiced up all with a classy aesthetic.

Two additions that would have been neat to see – a convertible pop-up stand or lay-flat MagSafe spot for iPhone so you could take advantage of StandBy and official MagSafe support.

However, on the latter, I don’t think Apple allows partners to do official MagSafe with a non-white rubber finish. So that’s likely the trade-off for getting the sharp leather or linen designs.

What do you think about MAG:3? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Courant MAG:3 linen MagSafe charger
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MagSafe

MagSafe
Courant

Courant

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12