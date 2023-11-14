Courant launches luxury MAG:3 leather and linen MagSafe-compatible trays

Premium Apple accessory maker Courant is out with its latest MagSafe idea – MAG:3. The charger features a valet tray design with MagSafe-compatible charging for iPhone, Qi charging for AirPods, plus an additional USB-C port in both leather and linen designs.

Last year Courant launched MAG:2 (review) – a minimalist sculptural MagSafe-compatible dual charger and MAG:1 – a high-end MagSafe-compatible puck in leather and linen finishes.

Now Courant is back with a successor to its premium Catch:3 valet tray with wireless charging – MAG:3.

Courant MAG:3 specs

MagSafe-compatible wireless charger for iPhone on left (7.5W output)

Qi wireless charger for AirPods or other devices on right (5W output, not magnetic)

Additional 10W USB-C output on the rear

Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials

3 colors for linen MAG:3 Essentials, 2 colors for leather MAG:3 Classics

Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also

Price $150–$200 – 20% off for launch/Black Friday

You can pre-order the Courant MAG:3 now with the first chargers arriving the week of November 20.

9to5Mac’s take

I really like the updated design of Courant’s second-gen wireless valet tray. It offers a nice amount of space to organize your daily essentials along with keeping iPhone and AirPods juiced up all with a classy aesthetic.

Two additions that would have been neat to see – a convertible pop-up stand or lay-flat MagSafe spot for iPhone so you could take advantage of StandBy and official MagSafe support.

However, on the latter, I don’t think Apple allows partners to do official MagSafe with a non-white rubber finish. So that’s likely the trade-off for getting the sharp leather or linen designs.

What do you think about MAG:3? Share your thoughts in the comments!