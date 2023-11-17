Black Friday is just a week away, and the early discounts are here on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pro. Pricing now starts at $1,449 to go alongside the same holiday offer on the official Apple MagSafe Charger at $29. And since we’re already talking about the holidays, you might as well deck the halls with the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M3/Pro MacBook Pro early Black Friday deals now

Amazon is now offering its first chance to save on the new Apple 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Dropping the entry-level 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU model down to $1,449 shipped, today’s offer arrives after a price cut from its usual $1,599 going rate. This just launched earlier in the month and is now already $150 off. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale for $1,649, down from $1,799. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold, where we also break down the other M3 MacBook Pro deals at Amazon this week.

The savings today also carry over to a collection of other new M3 MacBooks. Both of the M3 Pro series, including the 14- and 16-inch models, are getting in on the sale as one of the best early Apple Black Friday deals:

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time, there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot – but did we mention all that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Official Apple MagSafe Charger discounted to $29

Need one of the official Apple MagSafe Chargers to pair with your new iPhone 15? You’re in luck, as Amazon is dropping the in-house accessory to $29 shipped at Amazon. It’s $10 off the usual $39 price tag and notably beating our previous fall Prime Day mention by an extra $4. We have seen it sell for less at Woot this year, with occasional discounts to $27, but this is the best markdown in months. Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings.

Today’s early Apple Black Friday deal also provides one of the best chances to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handsets.

Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discount

Amazon is now offering the first discount on the new Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights. These recently revealed festive smart lights normally sell for $120 but are now marked down to $90. This is the very first chance to save since first hitting the scene in October and delivers $30 in savings along the way. Today’s price cut is as good as it gets ahead of the holiday season, and we break down just how this helps you deck the halls in our announcement coverage.

Nanoleaf’s new string lights are meant to be put right around the Christmas tree. This package includes a 65.6-foot strand of multicolor lights, which ties into your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup via Matter. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are also on board, with all three connection standards allowing you to control the lights, set automations, and turn on different animated effects to take the festivities up a notch. They’re rated for both indoor and outdoor usage, too.

