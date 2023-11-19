 Skip to main content

Gurman: Apple Vision Pro still not quite ready for launch, likely to release around March

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 19 2023 - 5:30 am PT
3 Comments
Vision Pro

In the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, he writes that Apple had at one time planned for the Apple Vision Pro headset to be released in January 2024. However, the company is still preparing distribution plans for the product and doing final device testing.

For its part, Apple has officially said the Vision Pro will go on sale early next year in the United States. Gurman says he now expects that the device will debut “sometime around March”.

Apple Vision Pro will launch first in the United States, with availability in additional international countries following later in 2024. Apple is expected to sell the device by appointment only in Apple retail stores, or on the web through the Apple online store.

It will not be available in third-party retailers, as Apple wants to carefully curate the rollout experience for its brand new wearable platform. Retail stores will also need to keep stock of hundreds of different SKUs, such as different sizes of headbands and prescription lenses.

Regarding the release timing, it certainly seems that the software teams were aiming to be ready for a January debut, as Gurman suggests. The latest visionOS beta includes product onboarding videos and materials; these kind of assets are generally prepared near the end of the software development cycle. The current iOS 17.2 beta also includes Vision Pro companion features like AirPlay Receiver and the ability to take spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.

With a March launch on tap, just like the rollout of the Apple Watch, expect Apple to hold another media event in the spring ahead of the product’s release. This will give Apple another opportunity to present the $3499+ headset to customers and show off some apps and features that were not quite ready for demonstration at the June WWDC unveiling.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.