 Skip to main content

Vision Pro batteries could be head-mounted, borrowing from Meta accessory

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Nov 21 2023 - 6:49 am PT
1 Comment
Vision Pro batteries could be head-mounted | Elite headstrap shown on Quest 2

Apple’s decision to use tethered Vision Pro batteries raised a few eyebrows when the upcoming product was announced, with the decision apparently made to reduce the weight of the headset.

However, the company was concerned that the front-heavy weight balance of the device could cause neck strain, and a new Apple patent application puts forward a potential solution – which borrows from a Meta Quest headset accessory shown above …

Vision Pro batteries

When Apple first announced Vision Pro back in June, it let selected media representatives try it out for themselves – including our own Chance Miller – and he raised the weight of the headset as a potential concern when using it for longer sessions.

Apple took two decisions to try to minimize the problem. First, it made the device as small as possible, at the cost of not allowing room for eyeglasses. Second, the headset is plugged into a a separate, tethered battery pack – a decision some felt wasn’t very consistent with the company’s minimalist design philosophy.

Even so, Apple was still concerned that the front-heavy center of gravity could be a problem.

Rear counterweight proposed

One possible solution Apple has explored was described in a patent granted last month: adding a rear counterweight.

While this would of course increase the overall weight of the headset, it would create a better weight-balance.

A significant part of the issue is not the weight itself, but rather the weight distribution. Most of the tech – and thus most of the weight – is at the front of the headset, exerting downward pressure at the front. Resisting that pressure is a key source of neck fatigue.

What the patent proposes is a rear counterweight, to create a more neutral center of gravity.

Head-mounted battery plate

I noted at the time that I’d bought a Meta Quest 2 accessory comprising a more comfortable headband with a rear-mounted supplementary battery.

The front-heavy weight balance meant that I constantly felt like my head was being pulled forward and down. Not massively, but enough that it became irritating after around 30-40 minutes of use.

Meta does have a solution to this, in the form of the Quest 2 Elite Strap. This is a more comfortable strap generally, cradling the back of your head, but also includes a second battery in the rear section. While this does makes the complete unit heavier, the more even weight distribution still improves comfort (as well as doubling battery-life from around two hours to about four).

What the latest Apple patent application describes is essentially borrowing this idea from Meta – but instead of a fixed battery, there is a battery mount to which you can attach swappable batteries.

Patently Apple spotted it.

Apple’s European patent filing relates to a mount that is attachable to a support, such as a headband or retention band, of a head-mountable device (HMD). The disclosed mount solves fundamental challenges faced by conventional HMDs by providing at least the following advantages. Firstly, the mount allows an accessory, such as an auxiliary battery, to be conveniently attached to the HMD. Secondly, the mount addresses the problem of an unbalanced weight distribution experienced by a user while wearing the HMD. Thirdly, the mount can include a cable management system or cable organizer that retains a cable or wire, thereby eliminating or reducing slack in the cable.

Photo: Meta

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
Meta

Meta

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor