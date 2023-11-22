 Skip to main content

Procreate launches iPad animation app ‘Dreams’ with ‘powerful tools’ accessible for ‘anyone’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 22 2023 - 6:41 am PT
Procreate Dreams iPad app

iPad illustration pioneer Procreate has officially launched its new app called “Dreams”. It’s designed to make it easy to “create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories.” And the company says “anyone” can take advantage of the “powerful” new app.

Procreate showed off a teaser of its new Dreams app back in September with this description:

Procreate Dreams is an all-new animation app packed with powerful tools that anyone can use. Create engaging hand-drawn animations, motion graphics and enhance them with photos, videos and sound.

Today, November 22, the app has officially launched. Here are the features and capabilities:

Procreate Dreams features

  • Draw and paint with all the popular Procreate brushes, “Flick the timeline away to make more room to draw”
  • Record motion or effects with touch 
  • Multi-touch timeline designed for animation and fluid gestures
  • Edit audio and video with voice-overs, music, and sound effects
  • Stage feature allows you to “Create massive sets for characters to come to life, all in a single project”
  • Eternal History for non-destructive editing
  • Made for iPad and Apple Pencil
  • iCloud support
  • More features include keyframes, real-time rendering, onion skins, and text & type
  • Price: $19.99 one-time purchase (no subscription)

Procreate is hoping to “welcome a whole new generation of creators” with the new Dreams app that’s priced affordably.

You can download Dreams now from the App Store or learn more on Procreate’s website. What do you think? Does it seem like a valuable iPad app? Share your thoughts in the comments!

