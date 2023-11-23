These are all of the best Black Friday deals on Apple Watch. All of the latest models from Apple are now discounted, with new all-time lows setting the pace this year on everything from the entry-level SE 2nd Gen to the rugged Ultra. You can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Thanksgiving Week is here, and so are the Black Friday deals on all things Apple Watch. We’re tracking the best prices of the year on just about every sku in the lineup, all detailed below. We’ll be updating this list all week long, through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. You can of course find all of the best Apple deals over in our full roundup of the holiday shopping season, too.

Apple Watch Series 9 all-time lows now start from $330

The Black Friday price is now live ahead of the big day on the new Apple Watch Series 9. Now marked down courtesy of Amazon, Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $329.99 shipped for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $99 discount to its best price yet. This is not only one of the first chances to save too, but also an extra $49 under our previous discount. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $330, down from its usual $399 going rate. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles, too.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never sold for less this Black Friday

Amazon is now offering the best discount ever on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. Right now, you can save on a collection of different styles, all of which drop the rugged wearable down to $739. That’s $60 off the usual $799 price tag and marking the best price cut we’ve ever seen. It’s an extra $10 below our previous fall Prime Day mention, and still one of the first chances to save period. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Apple Watch SE 2 now starts at new $179 lows

New all-time lows are live on the latest Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. These more affordable Apple smartwatches now come with a Carbon Neutral seal of approval attached, and clock in with lower starting prices than ever. The GPS 40mm style now sells for $179 from its usual $249 going rate. It’s one of the first chances to save so far, and beats our previous mention by an extra $40. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at $70 off and also comes backed by the added benefits of the environmentally-friendly promise. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $209 from its $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.