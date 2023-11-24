Apple Store Black Friday deals are live: get a gift card with purchase of iPhone, iPad or Mac

The official Apple Black Friday deals are now live on apple.com. As usual, Apple special offer is a free gift card (worth up to $200 in value) with the purchase of an eligible hardware product including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and some Beats headphones.

The gift cards are a nice perk if you really want to buy from Apple directly, but you’ll be able to find bigger and better discounts from other retailers, like this $1049 M2 MacBook Air or 22% off the price off a base model iPad on Amazon. Check out 9to5Toys for the latest best value deals.

In most cases, the deals from other stores will not only beat the value of the gift card offered by the Apple Store, but also as a direct discount on the purchase price. For Apple’s deals, the price of the product you buy remains the same, but you get a gift card (up to $200) which can be used for future Apple Store purchases.

The Apple Store offers do not include the latest models of devices. For instance, the iPhone 15 or M3 Macs are not eligible purchases for a gift card. However, the Apple Watch Series 9 is included.

Apple will give you a $75 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 14, a $50 gift card for iPhone 13 and $25 gift card for iPhone SE respectively.

The Mac deals include the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air released earlier this year, but not any MacBook Pro models. Get a $200 gift card or $175 gift card with the purchase of the 15-inch and 13-inch M2 MacBook Air respectively. You can also get a $100 gift card with the purchase of a Mac mini.

On the iPad side, iPad Pro purchases are worth a $100 gift card. iPad Air is $75, or $50 for iPad mini. The 10th generation base model iPad is also worth a $50 gift card (so significantly less than the real price discount special deal mentioned above).

Apple Watch buyers can get a $50 gift card for Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE. The more expensive Apple Watch Ultra is not participating in the promotion.

Apple is also giving gift cards with AirPods purchases. That’s $75 for AirPods Max, $50 for AirPods Pro, and $25 value for AirPods (3rd-generation or 2nd-generation). You can also get a $50 gift card when buying a HomePod (not HomePod mini), or $25 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV 4K.

You can also get a $50 gift card with the purchase of various Beats headphones, and other Apple accessories link the iPad Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

As a reminder, Apple gift cards can be used in store to purchase Apple hardware or be used to pay for digital Apple services like iCloud and Apple Music, buy apps from the App Store, and more.

For the best Apple deals around, follow 9to5Toys today with coverage from Black Friday through Cyber Monday of all the latest deals.