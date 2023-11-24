Roborock offers up to $400 in savings for Black Friday on its autonomous Siri-ready robot cleaning systems

The official Black Friday Roborock deals have now arrived with up to $400 in savings at the ready. You’re looking at some of the best prices all year and a chance to hand-off your house chores to an intelligent smart home helper, ensure your floors are always clean without you lifting a finger, and stop wasting time doing something a robot should be taking care of. We are tracking deals across the entire lineup for Black Friday, from Siri Shortcut-ready models with 3D obstacle avoidance tech to powerful 17,000Pa wet/dry vacuums, the deals are now live and waiting for you down below.

Roborock QRevo

Roborock’s QRevo robotic vacuum and mop is one of the standout models for us in this year’s Black Friday event. It delivers on much of the brand’s flagship feature set without getting up into the more premium price tags. Featuring high-tech obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping capabilities, it can easily maneuver around your home to get the job done and features Siri Shortcut support so you can start or stop cleaning, change settings, and more by beckoning Apple’s personal virtual assistant.

Roborock QRevo features:

Multifunctional Dock

Dual Spinning Mops

Auto Mop Lifting

5500Pa Extreme Suction

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

Advanced App & Voice Control

This model combines 5,500Pa suction power with onboard mopping capabilities by way of Roborock’s dual 200RPM spinning heads to rid your space of dust and debris while leaving the floors shining before company arrives or you even get home from work. Best of all, the included docking station will not only recharge the unit automatically, but also wash the mop heads for you before applying hot air to dry them off and carry up to 7 weeks of dirt and debris. You can essentially forget it’s cleaning your home for nearly 2 months at a time before you’ll need to empty the docking station out.

The Roborock QRevo robotic vacuum and mop is now selling at $680 for Black Friday, down from the regular $900 price tag.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

The next model we are detailing is the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. This one delivers an even more intelligent solution while maintaining a price south of the flagship offerings, and especially so during the Black Friday sale event. It features the same 5,500Pa suction power and built-in mopping mentioned above, but takes things to the next level with Roborock’s VibraRise System – it is designed to make short work of everything from wet messes to those annoying dried on stains.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra features:

Multifunctional Dock

VibraRise Mopping System

Auto Mop Lifting

5500Pa Extreme Suction

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

Advanced App & Voice Control

It, needless to say, will also leverage obstacle avoidance tech and LiDAR navigation to create multi-level maps of your space, allowing it to more effectively clean your floors and allow users to intuitively create no-go zones, custom quick-clean jobs, and more.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra, which includes the auto-empty, mop-washing/drying, and charging dock (it will also refill the robot’s water tank for you), is seeing a deep deal for Black Friday. You can now score this model at $950, down from the regular $1,300 list.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

With a deep $400 price drop now at the ready, the flagship all-in-one Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is now a more enticing proposition than ever. The QRevo and S7 Max Ultra are certainly notable options, but the S8 Pro Ultra takes things up a notch. It features all of the same smart features and Siri Shortcut action as the models above, but with an even deeper feature set including the stronger 6,000Pa suction power and the upgraded VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System. The latter of which features an enhanced vibration module that covers more square footage in one go alongside an even more powerful high-speed scrubbing system – “stains from soda to dried-on spills and more can be cleaned deeply and more effectively.”

Leveraging LiDAR navigation with both 3D structured light and infrared image technology, the S8 Pro Ultra is intelligent enough to identify unknown objects on the floor before determining their size and location. It can easily navigate passed them (in the dark or the daytime) without getting stuck or trying to chew up your shoes, socks, baby toys, or whatever else might have been left on the floor. There’s nothing worse than having to clean up yourself just so the robot vacuum you bought can do the job it is supposed to do.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra features:

Multifunctional Dock

6000Pa suction

Dual rubber brush system

Upgraded VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System

Auto Mop Lifting

5500Pa Extreme Suction

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

LiDAR navigation

Advanced App & Voice Control

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support

180 minutes of runtime

Alongside the Siri Shortcut support, users can completely control the robot and the cleaning experience via the companion app as well. This includes everything from the auto-emptying and mop washing/drying modes to the suction power and water flow. You can also create custom cleaning schedules so the floors get done at the most convenient time and create no-go zones for the robot to avoid – Roborock Smart Suggestions will help with “easy-to-get-suck places during cleaning” as well.

The dock included with this model refills the water tank on the robot, empties out the dustbin for 7 straight weeks, cleans the mop heads, and dries them off for you. But it also even features self-cleaning action.

The regularly $1,600 life-helper Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is now on sale for $1,200 for Black Friday.

Dyad Pro upright wet/dry vacuum

Before we take a look at some of the Black Friday deals on the rest of the lineup (there are some even more affordable solutions below), we also want to point out the Dyad Pro upright wet/dry vacuum. If you’re anything like me, you more than appreciate a robotic cleaner keeping the floors clean for you but will also need to take manual control over some messes in between. That’s where the ultra-powerful Dyad Pro comes in.

Featuring a more traditional upright form-factor, there’s more than meets the eye with this solution. It can tackle both wet and dry messes with ease by way of the 17,000Pa suction power while the DirTect Smart Sensor can detect exactly how much power the vacuum needs to apply for whatever mess you might be trying to tackle at the moment. This model can even clean itself at the touch of a button and then dry itself off too – all of you have to do is hit a single button in the companion app and it will clean itself down for you.

The Roborock Dyad Pro wet/dry upright vacuum is now on sale for $350, down from the regular $450.

As promised, here are more of the standout Roborock Black Friday deals to check out:

Roborock Q5+ $400 (Reg. $700)

(Reg. $700) Roborock Q7Max+ $500 (Reg. $870)

(Reg. $870) Roborock S8 $599 (Reg. $749)

(Reg. $749) Roborock Q8Max+ $600 (Reg. $820)