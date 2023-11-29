Apple expands support of (RED) with new Apple Pay promotion

Apple is continuing its annual tradition of donating a portion of all Apple Pay sales during the holiday shopping season to The Global Fund. This is an extension of Apple’s ongoing partnership with (RED) which has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars so far.
This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Apple always donates a portion of proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase to the Global Fund. This includes things like (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.
This limited-time promotion expands the donation eligibility to include every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple’s website, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Stores.
“From November 28 through December 8, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store,” Apple says on its website.
“Donations are limited to a maximum of one million dollars ($1,000,000). The donation goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and help fund critical health programs that save lives,” it continues.
You can learn more about Apple’s partnership with (RED) on the company’s website.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments