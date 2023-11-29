 Skip to main content

Apple expands support of (RED) with new Apple Pay promotion

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 29 2023 - 8:20 am PT
Apple is continuing its annual tradition of donating a portion of all Apple Pay sales during the holiday shopping season to The Global Fund. This is an extension of Apple’s ongoing partnership with (RED) which has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars so far.

Apple always donates a portion of proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase to the Global Fund. This includes things like (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.

This limited-time promotion expands the donation eligibility to include every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple’s website, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Stores.

“From November 28 through December 8, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store,” Apple says on its website.

“Donations are limited to a maximum of one million dollars ($1,000,000). The donation goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and help fund critical health programs that save lives,” it continues.

You can learn more about Apple’s partnership with (RED) on the company’s website.

