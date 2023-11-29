 Skip to main content

Elon Musk responds to Apple and others who paused advertising on X: ‘Go fu*k yourself’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 29 2023 - 3:42 pm PT
0 Comments
Elon Musk Twitter X

Earlier this month, Apple and a number of other companies made the decision to pause advertising on X (formerly known as Twitter). Elon Musk has now directly responded to those companies with a vulgar message: “Go fu*k yourself.”

Apple’s decision came in response to Elon Musk’s antisemitic posts on the platform, as well as reporting that revealed Apple ads had been shown alongside far-right conspiracy theories and antisemitic content. In addition to Apple, companies including Disney, IBM, Comcast, Paramount, and others also paused advertising on X.

Musk’s comments today came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Before Sorkin had even finished asking his question about the companies who paused advertising on X, Musk interjected:

I hope they stop. Don’t advertise. If someone’s going to try and blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money…go fu*k yourself.

Go fu*k yourself. Is that clear?

Disney CEO Bob Iger was in the crowd at DealBook, prompting Musk to follow up his comments by waving at Iger and cheerfully saying: “Hi, Bob!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Musk said that this advertising boycott will ultimately result in the death of X. “What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill X,” Musk said. “The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail.”

A report on Tuesday revealed that over 100 brands have followed Apple’s lead and halted advertising on X. Internal metrics from the company estimate that this could ultimately result in over $75 million in lost revenue.

Apple has stayed quiet on the future of its plans for advertising on X. There’s no word on how long Apple’s Twitter advertising “pause” will last. Speaking during his own interview at DealBook today, Bob Iger doubled down on Disney’s decision to halt advertising on X.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com