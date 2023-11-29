Following the debut of Apple Music Replay yesterday, Spotify Wrapped is also now available. This year’s Spotify Wrapped gives users the ability to view in-depth information on their top songs, artists, albums, and more. There’s also a new “Me” feature that assigns you a “listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify.”

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify says to make sure that your Spotify app is up-to-date. You can check this by heading to the App Store and making sure there aren’t any Spotify app updates available. Once you’re running the latest version of the Spotify app, just open the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and you’ll see a new “Your 2023 Wrapped” banner.

For the first time, Spotify is also making Spotify Wrapped available via the web. This means you can view Spotify Wrapped from any browser, just by logging into your account.

Spotify Wrapped will show you things like your total listening time, top songs, top albums, and top artists. Depending on who your top artist of the year is, you might even get a video message from them.

Spotify Wrapped features

Spotify Wrapped 2023 has a few other tricks up its sleeve this year. “Me in 2023” is a new feature that attempts to assign a “listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify.” Spotify explains:

Me in 2023 demonstrates a streaming habit that defined your listening this year. When you flip your card, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify. Then, you can share it with the world so they can see—and celebrate—the true you.

In total, there are 12 different “Me in 2023 characters,” and you can view the full breakdown of each of them on Spotify’s website.

Here are some more features of Spotify Wrapped 2023:

Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity.

matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity. Top 5 Genres shows you how your top five music genres stacked up and is presented in a fun sandwich-inspired design.

shows you how your top five music genres stacked up and is presented in a fun sandwich-inspired design. Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist this year, painting a fuller picture of your year on Spotify and the artists that helped soundtrack it.

Spotify Wrapped + AI DJ

Finally, Spotify has also integrated Spotify Wrapped 2023 with its popular AI DJ and Blend features. The AI DJ, for example, will “guide you through your Wrapped, serving up your music with commentary about your most-streamed artists, genres, and songs this year.”

Spotify warns, however, that the DJ experience “is only available for the first week following the launch of wrapped.”

