A rare chance to save on these official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands headlines today’s best deals. The savings land at $85 each, and come joined by holiday pricing on Apple Watch Series 9 from $330. Plus, the first price cut in months means that Apple Studio Display discounts now start from $1,300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Dress up your Apple Watch with these official Milanese Loop bands

If you’re looking for a more premium way to dress up your Apple Watch, today we’re tracking discounts on Apple’s official Milanese Loop bands. Each one is now on sale for $84.99 shipped, with multiple styles getting in on the savings. Across Graphite, Silver, and Gold finishes, you’ll find $14 discounts from the usual $99 price tags as well as some of the first discounts on the more recent releases which were updated for the latest Apple Watch models. This is the second-best at within $4 of the all-time low from March.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 9 to Ultra 2 wearables and more.

Apple Studio Display starts from $1,300

Woot is now discounting Apple Studio Display for the first time in nearly 2 months. With prices starting at $1,299.99, everything in the open-box condition sale today is either matching the best price yet or marking a new all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The focus this time around is on the Nano-Texture display versions, and the version with the basic stand now sells for $1,480. It normally sells for $1,899 and is now dropping to the best price yet at $449 off – beating our previous mention by $120 in the process.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

You can still score holiday pricing on Apple Watch Series 9

The Black Friday price is still live the new Apple Watch Series 9. Now marked down courtesy of Amazon, Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $360 for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $69 discount to its second-best price yet. This is not only one of the first chances to save too, but also an extra $25 under the readily-available Black Friday discount. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $330, down from its usual $399 going rate. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles, too.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

