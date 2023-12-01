Apple now selling refurbished AirPods Pro 2 in the US, but only with Lightning case

Last month, Apple started selling refurbished AirPods Pro 2 for the first time – but only in Europe. Starting today, however, refurbished AirPods Pro 2 are available in the United States at $209. That’s a $40 discount compared to how much AirPods Pro cost brand new.

Apple only began selling refurbished AirPods back in August, starting with AirPods 3. Prior to August, refurbished AirPods had never been available from Apple.

As of right now, Apple is only selling refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with a Lightning charging case. Apple released an updated version of AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case in September, but that model isn’t available via the refurbished store yet. Today’s change was first spotted by Joe Rossignol.

Apple outlines everything you need to know about buying refurbished products:

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy

AppleCare coverage available for purchase

Engraving and gift wrapping are not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

When you buy refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning from Apple, here’s what you get in the box:

Refurbished AirPods Pro

MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop

Silicone ear tips (four sizes: XS, S, M, L)

Lightning to USB-C Cable

Documentation

As usual, you can often score better deals when you buy from third-party retailers. For example, you can buy refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning on Amazon for $189.99. You can also get the USB-C version of AirPods Pro 2 on sale as well.

If you’re interested, you can head to Apple’s official refurbished storefront and place your order for AirPods Pro 2 today. As always, availability can vary wildly via the Certified Refurbished store, so act quick if you want to get your hands on a refurbished HomePod. They could very well sell out within just a few hours.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.