Apple begins selling refurbished AirPods with a $30 discount

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 4 2023 - 1:00 pm PT
Apple is now selling refurbished AirPods for the first time, starting with the AirPods 3 with a MagSafe Charging Case, which were first released in October 2021. Apple is offering a $30 discount when you buy refurbished AirPods 3, dropping the price from $179 to $149.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, that just means a Lightning to USB-C cable) and a one-year limited warranty. Refurbished Apple products are eligible for AppleCare+ protection as well.

The addition of AirPods 3 to Apple’s refurbished store was first spotted by iPhone in Canada.

Apple outlines:

  • Quality products at great prices
  • Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale
  • Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty
  • Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy
  • AppleCare coverage available for purchase
  • Engraving and gift wrapping are not available for refurbished products
  • Supplies are limited

Apple’s $30 discount for refurbished AirPods 3 represents a roughly 17% price drop compared to their original price. For comparison’s sake, Amazon is currently selling refurbished AirPods 3 for $159.99, a $20 discount.

As spotted by Joe Rossignol, Apple has also published a listing for refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with a price drop from $249 to $209, but these aren’t yet available to order.

