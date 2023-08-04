Apple begins selling refurbished AirPods with a $30 discount

Apple is now selling refurbished AirPods for the first time, starting with the AirPods 3 with a MagSafe Charging Case, which were first released in October 2021. Apple is offering a $30 discount when you buy refurbished AirPods 3, dropping the price from $179 to $149.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, that just means a Lightning to USB-C cable) and a one-year limited warranty. Refurbished Apple products are eligible for AppleCare+ protection as well.

The addition of AirPods 3 to Apple’s refurbished store was first spotted by iPhone in Canada.

Apple outlines:

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy

AppleCare coverage available for purchase

Engraving and gift wrapping are not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

Apple’s $30 discount for refurbished AirPods 3 represents a roughly 17% price drop compared to their original price. For comparison’s sake, Amazon is currently selling refurbished AirPods 3 for $159.99, a $20 discount.

As spotted by Joe Rossignol, Apple has also published a listing for refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with a price drop from $249 to $209, but these aren’t yet available to order.

