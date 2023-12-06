 Skip to main content

Here’s where people buy their iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Dec 6 2023 - 11:15 am PT
4 Comments
Where people buy iPhone iPad Mac

In a report last year from CIRP, we learned that most iPhone purchases in the US happen at carriers, not Apple. And in March this year, we got a look at where iPad and Mac US sales are happening. Now CIRP is back to close out 2023 with a report that looks at that same data to answer the question, “How’s the Apple Store Doing?” Here’s where people have bought their Apple devices for 2023.

In a report today titled “How’s the Apple Store Doing?” CIRP shared its latest data. Compared to the previous results, the new data shows some of the trends continuing, like carriers’ share of iPhone sales growing and Apple’s share of Mac sales increasing.

Where do people buy iPhones?

71% of US iPhone sales between September 2022 and 2023 happened at carriers, that’s up from 67%. And that pushed Apple’s share of US iPhone sales down to 21%.

Where do people buy iPads?

US iPad sales remained the most diverse – and were similar to the last report – with Apple taking 30%, Best Buy and Amazon tying with 19% each, and carriers accounting for 15%.

Where do people buy Macs?

Apple’s continued to dominate US Mac sales. That grew from 39% in the last report to 47% with Best Buy taking 24%, and Amazon in third with 14%.

Retailer Share of US iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales (twelve months ending in September 2023) via CIRP

Even though Apple is continuing to lose ground on US iPhone sales to carriers, CIRP sees the Apple Store as “doing pretty well in 2023.”

The study also highlights that Best Buy and Amazon are the two most important retailers for Apple products. Notably, “Best Buy’s more than 900 stores in the US bring Apple hardware to customers outside the reach of the approximately 275 Apple Stores in the US.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
iPhone

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12